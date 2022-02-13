Prime Minister Jacobs isolated after testing positive

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Honorable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria E. Jacobs would like to inform the general public that she has tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and will remain in isolation as prescribed by the public health protocols. Prime Minister Jacobs is fully vaccinated, has also taken the booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms. She is expected to resume her duties in person by Wednesday, February 16, on the 8th day after the onset of symptoms. Prime Minister Jacobs has remained vigilant and has informed Collective Prevention Services (CPS) who will carry out the usual contact tracing. Prime Minister Jacobs has also informed persons who may have been exposed. Those persons should monitor themselves.

Prime Minister Jacobs felt it necessary to share this information in full transparency as a means of removing any stigma still attached to the virus. COVID-19 indeed does not discriminate and we are reminded to be very careful especially in public settings. Continue to adhere to protocols of mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and social distancing as much as possible when around persons whose status is unknown and in closed settings. As the government continues to plan St. Maarten’s return to normalcy, it is expected that persons will continue to become infected, however, the community must always protect our most vulnerable to avoid serious complications and death.

“I am very happy that my symptoms have been mild thus far, and I’m grateful to be fully boosted. It’s always good to know one’s status to be able to protect others. We all need to continue to monitor ourselves because the mildest of symptoms can mean you have been exposed. Know your status and get vaccinated! The life you save may be your own or your loved ones. As I isolate, rest and recover, I look forward to returning to full functioning by midweek, God’s willing. In the meantime, I will continue to work from home, stated Prime Minister Jacobs.