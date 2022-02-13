Nine Community Members receives Rotary Sunset’s Vocational Service Excellence Award

COLE BAY, ST. MAARTEN – The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset awarded nine professionals for their outstanding contributions to the community through their vocation and for exemplifying the Rotary ideal of, “Service Above Self”.

During the club’s general meeting, President Norrisa Anatol presented the 2022 Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset’s Vocational Excellence Awards to Dr. Tasheena Maccow Thomas, Owner of TeeZan Health and Wellness Center in the Health category; Ms. Nicole De Weever, Owner/Founder of Art Save Lives Foundation, local and international dancer and choreographer, in the Arts category; Dr. Ife Badejo, a local entrepreneur, in the Entrepreneurship category; Mr. Edsel Gumbs, business advisor/loan officer in the Local Economy Innovation category; Mr. Denicio Wyatte, of the Spaceless Gardens in the Agriculture category; Mr. Omar Williams, Founder of the Pelican League in the Sports category; Dr. Rhoda Arrindell, leading linguist in the Education category; Mr. Ralph Cantave, local journalist, Caribbean writer and media professional in the Journalism category; and Mr. Daren “King Vers” Hodge, local musical artist and reigning Soca Monarch King in the Entertainment category.

The Rotary Vocational Excellence Award aims to recognize outstanding achievements in Vocational Excellence and to honor individuals in the community for their outstanding contributions to the community through their respective vocations. It is also aimed to inspire members of the community, specifically the youth, to strive for Vocational Excellence for the benefit of their future careers and the island.

“Vocational Service is at the heart of Rotary; it is the way Rotary fosters and supports the application of the ideal of service in the pursuit of all vocations. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset place on record that each award recipient stands as a living example of courage, sacrifice, determination, and conscious idealism of Rotary’s motto Service Above Self. Thank you for going beyond the call of duty and showing high ethical standards and professionalism in your vocations and voluntary efforts”, President Norrisa Anatol stated.

The members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to congratulate all recipients for their selfless dedication and encourage the general public to make a valuable contribution to a better society through their daily activities in business or their chosen profession.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30pm. Due to COVID-19, the club currently meets via Zoom ID 992-348-5801. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.