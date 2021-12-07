Postal Services St. Maarten NV (PSS NV) to become hub for PostNL

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Following successful negotiations over the last few months with PostNL, Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. (PSS NV) will now function as a hub for mail transportation from the Netherlands (and vice versa) to the Caribbean Netherlands (BES Islands), specifically to the municipalities of Saba and St. Eustatius.

Interim Director of PSS N.V. Marinka Gumbs stated that she was extremely happy with the conclusion of the negotiations. She noted that this new venture truly underscores the importance and relevance of St. Maarten’s hub function and mail delivery during these times.

“We are truly honored for this opportunity afforded to us by PostNL. My team and I look forward to servicing the people of Saba and St. Eustatius”, the Interim Director stated.