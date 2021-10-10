POLICE REPORT: Three injured in Club XO shooting, investigation ongoing 

SIMPSONBAY, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Three people are nursing bullet wounds after a near midnight shooting outside of Club XO on Airport Road. The victims are in hospital on both sides of the island and the suspect(s) is sought by police.

At approximately 11:30 pm, Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports about a shooting at a night club in Simpson Bay. Several patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the scene where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her arm and upper body. She was treated at the scene and then rushed to Sint Maarten Medical Center. She remains in critical condition.

Detectives later learned from contact with French side law enforcement that two other people with gunshot wounds from the same club shooting were admitted to the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital.

The reason for the shooting is not yet very clear. The cause of the near deadly shooting is being investigated by police. The hunt for the suspect(s) is still ongoing. Police had searched the area around the club for the suspects last night, but this did not yield any trace of the shooter(s).

Detectives urge anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM via +1 721- 542 2222 ext. 204 / 205, the anonymous tip line 9300, visit www.policesx.sx or leave a direct private message via Facebook page: St. Maarten Police Force – St. Maarten Police Force. Only with the help of the community can KPSM solve these cases such as this one.