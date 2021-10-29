MP Emmanuel asks PM to address rumors of legal issues

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel on Wednesday respectfully asked Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs to address circulating and growing rumors that allege that she is in compromising legal positions, due to alleged actions of others.

Emmanuel explained that the Prime Minister is the face of the nation and should not let reports and rumors of such serious nature live a life of their own. “This could affect the office of the Prime Minister and as such, on a national level, the holder of that office should address and clarify any rumors about her being in a legal predicament. Respectfully it is not about getting in anyone’s personal business. This is the PM we are talking about,” Emmanuel said.

The MP was referring to the arrest of two people last week associated with the Princess Juliana International Airport in relation to an extensive investigation codenamed “Mitte” and is focused on fraud related to cleanup and repair works carried out at PJIA, according to the Attorney-General’s Office.