Drs. Loekie Morales is Rotary Sunset’s 2021 Literacy Award Recipient

Cole Bay, St. Maarten – Multitalented and local Caribbean Author Lucrecia “Loekie” Morales received Rotary Sunset’s 2021 Literacy Award in recognition of her valuable contribution to literacy on St. Martin and surrounding islands. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, as a means to highlight the importance of Basic Education and Literacy, made the special presentation during its general club meeting at Carl’s Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay on September 13th, 2021.

A very ecstatic Loekie expressed how grateful she was to receive such a prestigious award. “I’m so honored to be here tonight, and grateful to be the recipient of this award,” Loekie mentioned.

Loekie also shared her journey from reading books to writing books and the importance of education and literacy in our community. Known for her connection with the youth and her efforts in the literacy field, Loekie has published 15 juvenile books over the years and many short stories in several year book editions of the Bibliotheka Nashonal di Korsou. Since 2002, she has been participating in several children book festivals in the Caribbean, on islands such as Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Surinam and in the Netherlands.

During the meeting, members of the club recited the first chapter of Loekie’s new book entitled, “The Freckled Bunch – Tropical Shelter”. Loekie joined in on the excitement by dramatizing the scenes of the story. Rotary Sunset’s President-Elect, Kimberley Duzong, officially named Loekie the club’s 3rd recipient of such a prestigious award and presented her with a stunning glass plaque on behalf of the club members.

“We are elated to highlight another talented author who has demonstrated excellence throughout her journey. Promoting literacy and encouraging aspiring authors is one of the many rewarding experiences we foster within Rotary Sunset. Drs. Morales, being the president of the Beyond Kultura Events Foundation, is an example that the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to highlight throughout the community as an author and one who advocates the importance of reading, storytelling, writing and cultural expressions. The club wishes Drs. Lucrecia “Loekie” Morales continued success in her future endeavors and we hope to continue highlighting more of our local authors alike,” Rotary Sunset’s President Norrisa Anatol stated.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30pm. Due to Covid19, the club currently meets via Zoom. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.