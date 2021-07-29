Two arrested for threats, abuse in unrelated cases 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Tuesday, July 27, police arrested two people in connection with abuse and threats.

A woman with initials M.F.D. was arrested around 1:00pm on Tuesday. She is being held for further investigation. According to the complaint lodged with police, the suspect is accused of severely injuring the victim and threatened to kill him on June 4, 2021.

This investigation is ongoing

Around 7:00pm, the police responded to reports of a fight on Soualiga Road.

The preliminary investigation found that the suspect with initials E.J.N attempted to ill-treat another person using a knife following an altercation. The suspect is held pending further investigation.