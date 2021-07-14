Sint Maarten Netball U-16 National participating in Netball Goodwill Invitational in Dominica

DOMINICA — The Sint Maarten Netball U-16 National team is presently in the Commonwealth of Dominica to participate in Dominica Netball Goodwill Invitational. The Sint Maarten girls traveled on Saturday, July 10, 2021, and after a few days of self-quarantine and adjusting to the local situation. The Sint Maarten U-16 girls are ready to start playing. The SM girls are enthusiastic and looking forward to the first whistle. A confident Head Coach Lisa Timothy-Boothe maintains that the girls will perform well.

Matches start on Wednesday, July 14, at Portsmouth Netball Sports Facilities.

The format for the tournament is a preliminary round-robin event between three host Teams U-14, U-16 A, U-16 B, and Sint Maarten. The team’s placement after the preliminaries will determine who will be playing for the championship.

Directly after the championship match, there will be the distribution of individual awards and trophies. The schedule is as follows: