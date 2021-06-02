Traffic Alert: Bush Road Closure near Cost U Less Intersection. One traffic lane accessible

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announces that one lane along the Bush road will be closed to motorized traffic at the intersection leading to Cost U Less.

The aforementioned will take place on Thursday, June 03, 2021 from 10.00 PM until Friday, June 04, 2021, at 5.00 AM.

There will be no through traffic coming from Cul de Sac Round-a-bout onto Bush road.

Motorists are advised if you are coming from the L.B. Scott road and A.J.C. Brower road onto Bush road, you should take Crocus road to reach the Bush road.

The road works will be carried out by Windward Roads BV and is in connection with recapping of the asphalt on the roadway in that particular area.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant and observant of the traffic diversion directional signs.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.