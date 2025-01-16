Court of Appeals Exposes Minister of Justice’s Failings in Police Promotion Case

~ Six dedicated police officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force who never give up. ~

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Court of Appeals for Civil Servants rendered a landmark decision in favor of six dedicated police officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), who had been fighting for years against the inaction of the Minister of Justice. These officers, who were denied rightful promotions, finally succeeded in their legal battle.

Despite losing their case in First Instance, the officers persisted and secured a decisive victory on appeal. In its ruling, the Court of Appeals ordered the Minister of Justice to submit a National Decree to the Governor of Sint Maarten to ensure the officers’ rightful promotion within two months of the decision. A clear directive was issued to the Minister to rectify the long-standing injustice, a directive that underscores the systemic failures and disregard shown to these officers.

This judgment was met with immense relief and satisfaction by the six “men in blue,” who had tirelessly written to the Minister of Justice over the years, only to be ignored. It appears that while the officers diligently served their community, the Minister of Justice was busy crafting excuses rather than solutions.

Represented by their ex-colleague and retired Acting Chief of Police, Mr. D. Francisca, the officers received commendable legal support. In stark contrast, the Minister of Justice, represented by attorneys P. Brandon and C. Gibbs, struggled to defend an indefensible position.

The case, which began in 2023, revealed troubling details about the treatment of these officers O. Meyers, C. Rojas, D. Statie, E. Quailey, Q. Adamus, and B. Roumou all of whom boast over two decades of service. Under the new function book, they were left in their original scale while colleagues with lesser rank and seniority were promoted above them.

Former Ministers of Justice, Anna Richardson and her successor Lyndon Lewis Jr., demanded evaluation documents that KPSM management had never provided—a demand that placed the officers in an impossible situation. The absence of evaluations, an evident failure of management, was weaponized against these officers, demonstrating a troubling disregard for fairness, equality, and basic professional standards.

Rather than addressing the matter with discretion, the previous Ministers allowed this matter to escalate to the courts. The Court of Appeals’ ruling has now laid bare the weakness of the Ministry’s legal position, leaving no doubt about where justice lies.

Equally alarming is the Ministry of Justice’s position of disregarding court rulings. This culture of defiance has cost the taxpayers of Sint Maarten greatly in penalties and legal fees, a fact that should deeply concern every citizen.

Now, with a new Minister of Justice, Ms. Nathalie Tackling, at the helm, there is cautious hope for a departure from the negligence of her predecessors. A civil lawyer by profession, it remains to be seen how she will address and ensure compliance with these and other court rulings.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the need for accountability and competence at the highest levels of government. The people of Sint Maarten and especially those who serve and protect it deserve no less.