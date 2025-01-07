Cliff Safety Net Averts Potential Crisis Behind STUCO Fuel Depot

Sint Eustatius – The Public Entity of Sint Eustatius wishes to inform the public of an incident that occurred overnight behind the STUCO fuel depot. A large boulder detached from the cliff and was safely intercepted by the recently installed protective net. This crucial safety measure successfully prevented what could have been a significant crisis by averting damage to critical infrastructure.

In response, the Harbour Master and Crisis Coordinator are working diligently to assess the area’s safety. The Department of ENI, in collaboration with contractors, has been tasked with the prompt removal of the boulder.

This event underscores the Public Entity’s proactive efforts to combat erosion and rockfall risks, safeguarding the community and vital assets.

The safety of Sint Eustatius’ residents, businesses, and infrastructure remains a top priority. The Public Entity thanks the community for its understanding and cooperation as we advance long-term solutions to address these challenges.