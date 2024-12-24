Traffic lights up and running

PHILIPSBURG – Nearly 6 months following their damage, the traffic lights at the entrance to Philipsburg have been restored and enhanced.

The Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs was on hand last night to switch on the lights along with the Secretary General Kenson Plaisimond and Chief of Staff Luciano Nicholls.

Gumbs stated that the functioning traffic lights are not a milestone, but that the restoration includes a shift to renewable energy in the shape of an emergency back up system that will make use of solar energy. The Ministry is also working on the finalization of a new agreement for regular maintenance, which has not been in place since 2019.

The Ministry wishes to thank Mr. Henry and Mr. English of HEMCO NV, for the electrical wiring and lights as well as Head Contractor Mr. Nicolaas of Smart Innovations Caribbean, for the system and sequencing