Activating “Project Swally” is the best solution for curbing crime on St.Maarten

PHILIPSBURG — As the surge of poverty and violence arises in our beloved communities across the island, stands one man determined to change the narrative. St. Maarten’s most influential, culturally innovated and iconic entertainer Kerry “WoWo” Wilson affectionately known as St. Maarten’s King of R&B or by his stage name Party Time XLR says: Activating “Project Swally” is the best way to ease the crime and violence rate on St. Maarten.

“The youths are already dead before they actually die” said Kerry, and when ask to elaborate he said; On St. Maarten as a kid the ideology of succeeding in your own country is taken away from you at a very young age from parent’s, family members and teachers all with a simple phrase/s that’s been around for decades which is “You can’t become “ANYTHING” on sxm” or in order to become someone “SUCCESSFUL” in life you need to “LEAVE” sxm, so initially you’ve already began programming your child not to have any high expectations or big dreams when it comes to living on the island unless they go away comeback. So for those kids that do get “stuck” here and never got the opportunity to go abroad and study, they’re here living with a “get it how you live” mentality, completely forgetting that their current situation is not their last all because they’ve been taught not to dream big when it comes to living on St. Maarten. So basically they’re already dead before they die, because “To Dream” is to be alive.

What Is Project Swally?

Project Swally is nothing short of a masterpiece, said Wilson, quoting the exact words from the Ceo of Port SXM, Alexander Gumbs who initially has been onboard the “Culturally Creative” related project since 2021. Port SXM gladly sponsored the fees so that Wilson could get the paperwork needed to obtain an investment partnership, because they saw high potential in the project and recognized not only the huge benefits it would have economically, but also what it can do for a nation where nothing seems possible. Former Minister of Tourism Roger Lawrence at the time, also agreed for his ministries full support and financial backing behind the project, but unfortunately a week later he fell ill and his replacement Minister Lambriex failed to see the project through, before abandoning it all together. SXM Government needs to do better when it comes to not only uplifting, but also believing in the black community of St. Maarten, and person’s needed in government are those that believe their people “CAN” achieve and be just as great as any other person in any country around the world, said Wilson.

What the project consists of exactly I can’t say publicly, due to the fact as you all know that I have been very vocal and open about solutions and creative ideas in the past be it a personal convo or during my many radio interviews just to have my idea stolen by ministries within government or passed onto someone else to do, so I’m very selective and secretive with the contents of this project especially knowing what I’m in possession of is not only a multi- million dollar idea, but also what I like to call the “All Spark”. The “All Spark” will be a unique transfer of energy that will regenerate and reawaken the spirit of Soualiga, an energy-efficient source that can’t be found anywhere else, but within me.

Project Swally is the curse breaker and there isn’t any more time to waste said Wilson; there is a window slightly open at this very moment and if we act quickly I can get us through it, plus the longer we wait the more the kids will mentally and spiritually deteriorate. It’s time that they started believing in themselves again, it’s time to stop saying “I can’t achieve” and replace it with “I will achieve” and speak it into existence. 3 years now I’ve been trying to connect with the one person I look up to the most in the local business community and who I’m inspired to be like one day and that person is Mr. Mcsood, said Wilson; Mcsood for as long as I could remember has always been for and stood by country sxm and the kids, and it’s because of him and supportive parents today we can say that a “Swally” is on the West Indies Cricket Team, not his sons or his best friends children nope local talent Keacy Carty and that alone should speak volumes on his character and what he represents which is betterment for all, and that’s the only kind of energy I need standing besides me when it’s time for the spaceship to take off! Wilson said.

The project has been designed to fit one of his already existing business structures and will not only help increase its revenue significantly, but also allows Mcsood to live out one of his own personal dreams, taking his legacy to the global market. It’s a win for us all, because all of us will be witnessing our ultimate childhood dream become a reality together as team “Swally”; Wilson said.

Project Swally is essential to our cultural heritage and will play a vital part in reshaping the hopes and dreams of the future swallies to come moving forward, said Wilson. And it doesn’t even take much, just a good financial investment, brand partnerships, and genuine positive energy.

SXM National Treasure

It’s no surprise to see St.Maarten’s most culturally innovative artist to date step up to the plate with a game changing solution once again when needed.

Growing up Kerry was the epitome of what it meant to be a local celebrity. From his smooth r&b vocals to his fit physique and his sexualized shirtless magical rose appearing performances, Kerry then known as Dr. Romance was a St. Maarten rock star. After serving time in 2008 until 2010 then again in 2011 until 2017, not only did he come home a changed man, but his return also brought a much needed energy back to our once dormant entertainment industry as he was back to engaging with fans using social media, something he’s been doing since his incarceration with Project #TalentBehindBars way before it became popular to do so locally on the island.

In 2018, Kerry founded his nonprofit foundation S.E.S.R.D which has since made local and International donations to persons in need in reference too back when the island of Trinidad & Tobago was destroyed by a flood killing many and he also held a concert on the boardwalk and all proceeds went to the kids whose mother was brutally slain that same year and also during the Covid Pandemic. He was also the first to insist that the island should create a Entertainment Guild, he even openly offered to help government set up its structure, but instead The Cultural Department left him out the process and now 6 years later the Guild that was created has not done anything to improve the livelihood or conditions for artists on the island. In 2018, Kerry also introduced us to the word “Swally” which is the abbreviation of Soualigan which means Sint. Maartener, at a time when the N.A led government was still deciding who we are as a people.

He’s also the creator and Innovator of the viral Caribbean slang “Aawhh Shiitt” which can be heard in every club, road jam and stage show, locally and throughout the region, including Dj. Kembe’s short funny video snippets. When asked how he felt about having the most viral slang in the Caribbean his response was “It’s cool, but it’ll be even better when they start using the Isss truu”. It’s Aawhh Shiitt! Isss Truu!

Kerry Wilson, born and raised on St. Maarten is who we call our “Vybz Kartel”, a multi talented ghetto youth from St. Maarten’s Music Capitol Philipsburg in the rural area of downstreet, with dreams of spreading his message to the world through music.

In 2019, he introduced the soca world to a new entity by creating our own fetting identity as Soca Martians/Extrafetestrials. He is also the inspiration behind Machel Montana’s 2019’s hit song “Release” which was co-written by prince pronto who got the phrase “Soca to the universe” while working with Kerry at the time. Fast-forward years later Soca Martians are popping up in intl. Soca Artists video clips like lava man and also now nearly every major carnival throughout the world has a Space themed event. Is it a coincidence? Or is Kerry Wilson truly a Visionary?

Nevertheless although he hasn’t reached his peak in the international music arena as yet, his creative influence can be heard, seen and is highly recognized. Kerry is known as the most dominant sxm performer ever and while the musical elders would go on to describe him to be a unicorn, the late cultural icon Ms. Ruby Bute, before her passing, described him as a creative genius with a desired passion for cultural evolution; he’s definitely national treasure material, said the late icon. So will the Government and St. Maarten’s Business Community unify their resources to make this dream project a reality? Only time will tell, but it’s safe to say locally Kerry is a living legend!