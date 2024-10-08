SER St. Maarten Chairman pays visit to SER Aruba

PHILIPSBURG— After a 16 month delay due to the non-appointment of its Board, a delegation of the Social Economic Council (SER) visited the SERs of Aruba and Curacao last week. The Sint Maarten delegation consisted of SER Chairman, Harlec Doran and the Secretary-General, Gerard Richardson. The work visit started on Monday, September 30th in Oranjestad, where the delegation was welcomed by the Chairman, Mr. Hose Figaroa, and the Secretary-General, Mr. Felix Bijlhout.

After introductions, the conversation focused on, the most recent published advice of the SERs Aruba and Sint Maarten, the ongoing cooperation between the secretariats, the International Association of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions (AICESIS), International Labor Organization (ILO), and the position of the Committee on the Application of Standards (CAS), as it relates to the identification of employer organizations on the Sint Maarten.

Chairman of SER Sint Maarten, Harlec Doran also provided insight on some of the challenges the institution encountered. “Challenges that impacted the advisory trajectory of SER Sint Maarten, as a result of delays in the appointment of a SER board first in April 2020 and again in April 2023. The SER Sint Maarten faced challenges that hindered its advisory role and negatively impact the island’s socio-economic development. Chairman Doran highlighted the delays in policy implementation, such as the Sustainable Affordable Access Health Care Act, as a major concern. While recognizing the rights of stakeholders, he emphasized the importance of considering the needs of the broader population.

Later in that same week, SER Sint Maarten made use of the opportunity to reestablish and strengthen its ties with another important advisory institution, mainly SER Curacao. The Chairman and Secretary General of SER Sint Maarten were welcomed by the Director/Secretary General of SER Curacao, Mr. Raul Henriquez standing in for the acting chairman, Mr. John Jacobs, who was out of the country. During the discussions in Willemstad, both sides exchanged views on recent advisory reports and explored the prospects for deeper cooperation, both regionally and internationally. “This partnership is vital for both islands,” said Mr. Henriquez. “Our shared challenges require a collaborative approach, and by working together, we can strengthen our advisory roles and better serve our societies.”

Pictured from left to right: Hose Figaroa, Chairman of SER Aruba, Harlec Doran, Chairman of SER Sint Maarten.