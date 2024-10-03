Call to Residents of Curaçao to Leave Israel and Lebanon

WILLEMSTAD – The security situation in the Middle East is uncertain and rapidly changing. It is becoming increasingly difficult to leave both countries. The government of Curaçao calls on residents of Curaçao currently in those countries to register with the Kingdom’s embassies in Tel Aviv and Beirut and to leave these countries as soon as possible.

Lebanon

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (BZ) will actively assist those with a Dutch passport in leaving Lebanon by deploying military resources. The Netherlands will provide military air transport to the Netherlands in the coming days. Additionally, BZ continues to make efforts to assist with commercial airline departures. BZ is also in contact with other countries organizing flights.

Do you need assistance with your departure from Lebanon? Please fill out the Crisis Contact Form. On this page, you can see if you qualify for this assistance and find the link to the form: https://nederlandwereldwijd.custhelp.com/app/registration-nl

Are you in an emergency?

The embassy in Beirut is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, via the NederlandWereldwijd contact center at +31 247 247 247 or via WhatsApp: +31 6 82 38 77 96.

Read more about what to do in a crisis situation at: https://www.nederlandwereldwijd.nl/crisis/regelen-in-crisissituatie

Israel

Leave Israel if it is safe to do so. Be aware that flights from Tel Aviv are limited or often fully booked in the coming period. There is a possibility that airlines will further suspend their flights to and from Israel if the situation worsens. The border crossings to Jordan and Egypt (Taba) remain open for now.

Are you currently in Israel?

It is important to be well-prepared for a possible emergency. Keep an eye on the Home Front Command website and follow the instructions: https://www.oref.org.il/eng (this website is only accessible from Israel).

The advice is to always have an emergency kit ready and to ensure that practical matters, such as valid travel documents for you and your family, are in order. More information on preparing for a possible crisis can be found at https://www.nederlandwereldwijd.nl/crisis/regelen-in-crisissituatie.

Do you know of residents currently in Israel, Lebanon, or another country in the Middle East?

Please encourage them to register via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (BZ) information service at https://informatieservice.nederlandwereldwijd.nl/registration/extended and to send an email to info.dbb@gobiernu.cw of the Directorate of Foreign Relations (DBB). It is important to provide first and last names, phone numbers, and addresses in Curaçao and Israel/Lebanon.

This will allow BZ and/or DBB to keep them informed of developments and provide advice, for example, if opportunities arise to leave the country.

Are you traveling? Don’t forget to download the BZ Travel App before your trip at https://www.nederlandwereldwijd.nl/reisadvies/download-reisapp and follow the travel advisories for your destination.