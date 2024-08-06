Sarah sends reminder to government ministers on topics left unaddressed by the NA/UPP government. “The work of Parliament must continue”.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — “There are several burning issues that have been left unanswered and unaddressed”, the MP explained, as she highlighted some of the issues she has raised again with the respective ministers.

“This time I have sent a reminder to the Prime Minister, Dr. Mercelina and I hope that these matters can be handled in the council of ministers, as some of them regard more than one ministry.”

“There are many issues on the plate of this government, some left behind by the previous government and new ones surfacing every day. Unfortunately, the path that was set out by the current URSM/DP/PFP/NOW coalition was cut short by the attempts of the UPP and the NA to destabilize that government”, the MP added.

“My correspondence with the Council of Ministers included the matter of a National Risk Assessment. My questions to the Prime Minister should serve as a stimulant to think of a national risk assessment for St. Maarten that is periodically updated. I had raised this matter in May of this year, before there were any signs of such risks”.

MP Wescot continued, “Another matter of concern and therefore a priority for me regards electoral procedures and the registration of political parties. This issue is one that surfaces every “snap” election, due to the conflicting parts of our constitution with the election law.

On a related topic, the MP continued, “Electoral reform continues to be a priority with my latest request for a parliamentary committee meeting to further prioritize the matters of “snap” elections and motions of no confidence in ministers. I also asked about the Prime Minister’s announcement on June 4, 2024, concerning the registration deadline for political parties for the August 19 parliamentary election, and very important at this juncture, the screening of candidate ministers.

The veteran MP remains adamant about measures to curb vaping and the use of e-cigarettes, especially by our youth. “It goes without saying that this habit is harmful to our children and regretfully I don’t see it getting the attention it deserves”.

“The former Minister of ECYS had indicated that a group of civil servants would be formed to tackle this issue, and I would really like to know about this interministerial group, if and how it has been formalized and what the results are. Are we any further today than two and a half years ago when I first raised the alarm on this phenomenon in parliament, MP Wescot questioned.

Still on the topic of the youth, “It can be recalled that during the 2024 budget debate I announced a draft motion regarding a national theatre for the performing arts. I held off on this motion, because of the capital project that was included in the 2024 budget for the Charlotte Brookson Academy and that shoiuld have included a theatre, to be available to other groups and schools for the performing arts”.

I have now followed up with the following questions to the Minister of ECYS:

Will the plans for the new CBA campus be pursued? What is the current status of this project, and how far along are we in the implementation process? Has the loan for this project been approved? If so, when was it approved? Have any discussions been held with other institutions that could benefit from using this facility, including our local dance schools? Will a stakeholders’ workgroup be established to facilitate collaboration and input from all involved parties?

The DP leader also addressed the Minister of VROMI with her outstanding queries regarding zoning plans for the country.

“This matter remains unconvincing. And it is incomprehensible that with stated capacity challenges, the ministry has not renewed the agreement with VNG International, like most of the islands have done. I hope that since this was brought to my attention some time ago, it has been reviewed. My letter also notes ongoing discussions in Parliament about zoning plans for St. Maarten and questions the shift from individual district plans to a singular overall zoning plan the MP sated as she sought clarity on:

The current status of the individual zoning plans.

The rationale behind pursuing one zoning plan for the island.

How developments will be managed during the interim period prior to the implementation of the overall plan.

The urgency and current efforts regarding zoning for the Mullet Bay/Cupecoy area specifically.

Strategies to address uncontrolled development while zoning plans are being prepared.

Identification of any priority areas for zoning.

The capacity of the Inspection Department to effectively manage its responsibilities.

“And finally in this round of questioning, I tirelessly continue my push for medical coverage for sole proprietors. I again expressed my concern over the exclusion of sole proprietors, taxi and bus drivers, vendors, and such others from the SZV health insurance scheme. This, I have been told over and over again, will be regulated once the universal health care package is in place. The former minister of VSA announced in parliament that would have been on January 1, 2024, only to be quickly changed to January 1, 2025. We are in the month of August and this very complicated matter of a general health insurance is not yet at parliament. There is no way I see this going into effect on January 1, 2025.”

I have been told of a “reparation law” to address some deficiencies in medical coverage, that would seemingly address the exclusions mentioned above. This too is yet to be seen, as it is not yet at parliament, the MP concluded.