Lewis announces air conditioning units for four elementary schools 

PHILPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister of Education, Mr. Lyndon Lewis, has announced the purchase of air conditioning units for four elementary schools in St. Maarten. This significant step underscores Minister Lewis’s commitment to fulfilling his promises to both the schools and their union, ensuring that the well-being of students and educators remains a top priority.

The four schools are Martin Luther King Jr School, Dr. Alma Fleming School, Ruby Labega Primary School and the Marie Genevieve DeWeever School.

Amidst the soaring temperatures, the health and well-being of students and educators have become a significant concern. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to fatigue, dehydration, and reduced concentration levels, severely hindering the learning process. The installation of air conditioning units is a crucial measure to create a comfortable and healthy atmosphere, thereby promoting optimal teaching and learning conditions.

Minister Lewis expressed his deep understanding of the challenges faced by schools during this period. “I understand what our schools are going through,” he stated. “The heat poses a serious threat to the health and well-being of both our students and educators. By investing in air conditioning units, we aim to mitigate these issues and provide a conducive learning environment.”

In his announcement, Minister Lewis also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the teachers and the union for their patience and dedication during these challenging times. “I want to thank the teachers and the union for their patience and perseverance. Our teachers have shown remarkable commitment, working through difficult circumstances to ensure that education continues uninterrupted.”

Additionally, Minister Lewis acknowledged the existence of other structural issues across all public schools and assured diligent efforts to address these concerns. “We are aware of other structural challenges in our public schools and are committed to addressing them with the same urgency and dedication.”

Also included in the decision is electrical work that has to be executed at the schools to accommodate the air-conditioning. The power supply at some of the schools need to be enhanced to be able to support the units.

Minister Lewis concluded, “This investment is crucial for the well-being of our students and educators. We are committed to ensuring that every child in St. Maarten has access to a learning environment that supports their academic success.”