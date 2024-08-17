DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: Mr. Dennis Augustin JAMES, also known as Den-Den

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

We regret to announce the death of our beloved father, grandfather, brother,

uncle and cousin:



Mr. Dennis Augustin JAMES, also known as Den-Den

born in Curacao on August 22 nd , 1957 and passed away on Friday, August

16 th , 2024 in Anguilla at the age of 66 years

Left to mourn:



His children:

– Jason Augustin James

– Kevin Dexter James

– Richelline James

His grand-children:

– Kimora Duchene

– Cymphonique Bellechasse

– Jeremiah Arrindell James

– Avielle Conquet James

His brothers:

– Franklin James & family in Curacao

– Robert James & family in Sint Maarten

– Reginald James & family in Sint Maarten

His sisters:

– Gladice Simmon-James & family in New York

– Veronica Gumbs-James & family in Anguilla

– Marjorie Barry-James & family in Curacao

All his nephews, nieces, cousins, sisters-in laws, godchildren and friends too

numerous to mention.

He was related and acquainted to the families James, Peters, Simmon, Gumbs,

Barry, Salomons, Wilson, Jacobs, Clarke, Thomas, Laveist, Maccow,

Cannegieter, Kruythoff, Halman, Illidge, Vlaun, Arnell, Nisbeth, Bell, Brown,

Duchene, Bellechasse, Arrindell, Conquet, Richardson, Haddocks, Sherwood,

Smith, Delvalle, Holguin Diaz, Martina, and many others too numerous to

mention.

Funeral arrangement will be announced on a later date.

The Lord gives and the Lord takes away

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace