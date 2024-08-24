Central Voting Bureau public hearing accordance with Article 87

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Central Voting Bureau is pleased to announce a public hearing scheduled for Monday, August 26th at 10:00 AM at the Legislative Hall of the House of Parliament, in accordance with article 87, paragraph 1, of the Electoral Ordinance.

During this session, the Central Voting Bureau may, either on its own initiative or following a substantiated request from one or more voters, order a new counting of ballots from all or some of the polling stations. This is a vital part of safeguarding the accuracy of the election results.

Process and Authority:

The Central Voting Bureau has the authority to initiate a recount of ballots, either from all polling stations or from select ones, based on its decision or in response to a motivated request from voters. The Central Voting Bureau is authorized to open sealed packages and compare the contents with the minutes of the polling stations, ensuring the process’s fairness and precision.

The public hearing is open to all, and your attendance and engagement are highly encouraged. This event underscores our commitment to a transparent and fair electoral process.

Join us in person or through our live broadcast on various platforms to stay informed about this critical aspect of our democratic process:

YouTube Channel: Sint Maarten Parliament, Government of Sint Maarten ● Facebook Pages: SXMGOV, SXMPARLIAMENT

Radio Station: SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM

Online: www.sintmaartengov.org , media page

Your participation, whether in-person or virtual, is invaluable to the democratic process of Sint Maarten.