Wilson sounds the alarm on the new SZV policy that will negatively affect directors

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In the Facebook livestream “My2cents” podcast, Gromyko Wilson, the number 16 candidate on the Nation Opportunity & Wealth (NOW) sounds the alarm on the new SZV policy that is expected to go into effect September 1st.

In his live streaming Mr. Wilson explains the negative impact this policy will have on the health insurance of directors and their families. Based on this new policy these directors will be excluded from health insurance due to their salaries. The exclusion of directors from health insurance coverage due to their salaries is a concerning development.

Wilson points out that this decision was made without proper consultation with stakeholders, which raises questions about the fairness and transparency of the policy. “It is alarming to think that this group of individuals and their families could be left without any health insurance coverage, simply because they are deemed too affluent to qualify for assistance.”

Wilson calls on the current Minister of Health to come forward and explain to the people what this new policy entails, at what time the negotiation of this policy started and finished and last what the effect will be on directors of especially small businesses and their families. It is essential for the government to be transparent about the reasoning behind this decision and the potential consequences it will have on those affected.

In the same manner Wilson urged the Prime Minister to retract this decision and not to go along with the so-called “Ottley-care” that is not in the benefit of Sint Maarteners.

“We must prioritize the well-being of Sint Maarteners/ citizens and ensure that the interests of the people are being heard and respected.”, concluded Wilson.