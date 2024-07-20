NOW Candidate Mark Mantle Proposes Health Wellness Tariff to Support Elderly

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Mark Mantle, a candidate for the NOW (Nation opportunity Wealth) party in the upcoming elections, wants to improve the wellbeing of the elderly through a new health wellness tariff. This initiative aims to increase future revenues and ultimately boost pension funds for seniors.

Mantle’s proposal includes the introduction of two levies: a cigarette Levy: $2.00 per pack and an alcohol Levy: $1.00 per unit. The funds collected from these levies will be directly allocated to SZV, helping to enhance pension revenues. “Our seniors are presently suffering, and it is crucial that we take immediate steps to secure their future,” Mantle stated.

“We should not be scared to generate new revenue to assist the at risk in our community. Our seniors are at risk facing taxation on what little they have. Legislation will have to be implemented and/or adopted but that is the job of an MP. Doing that job should be a priority, not being afraid to do it,” Mantle explained.

To maintain a balance and support local commerce, Mantle has clarified that departure ports such as the Airport and the Harbor will remain unaffected. Duty-free policies at these establishments will continue, ensuring that the new levies do not hinder travel or trade.

“As your representative, my priority is to ensure a stress-free retirement for our elders,” Mantle affirmed. “By implementing these levies, we can significantly contribute to the financial health of SZV and, in turn, provide much-needed relief to our senior citizens.”

He said levies on tobacco and alcohol products are not new anywhere in the world and are a significant source of government revenue. These funds can be allocated to various public services, including healthcare, education, and social programs.

“Many countries are part of international agreements and health initiatives, such as the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. Countries often adopt policies that have proven effective elsewhere. For example, nations with stringent tobacco and alcohol taxes often see lower rates of related health issues. Overall, levies and fees on nicotine and alcohol products serve as a multifaceted policy tool that addresses health, economic, and social challenges, helping governments manage public health while also securing additional resources to support their citizens,” Mantle said.

Mantle’s proposal reflects his dedication to addressing the pressing issues faced by the elderly population, emphasizing the importance of health and financial security. “My party and I are committed to progressive policies that address the needs of all citizens, with a particular emphasis on health, wellness, and financial security,” he concluded.