Minister VSA Congratulates the CDFHA on their “Just for Dads and Men Masterclass” Program

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Department of Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) will again host The “Just for Dads and Men Masterclass” program. This program was designed to be a monthly event, with this month’s theme conducted in two separate sessions. The upcoming discussions, led by Mr. Fabien Badejo, will focus on legacy matters and will take place on Friday, July 26, and Friday, August 2, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. The event will take place in conference rooms 1 and 2 at the Government Administration Building.

The first session was the inaugural session held June 28, 2024

The objective of the program is to cultivate a nurturing atmosphere where fathers and men can improve their leadership abilities, acquire crucial life skills, promote personal and professional development, establish stronger connections with their children and families, and ultimately achieve their maximum potential. The masterclasses are given by proficient and lively local experts who possess extensive experience in their specific fields.

If you were unable to attend the initial session, the ministry strongly urges you to participate in the following sessions and enroll in these essential masterclasses. It is important to attend all sessions to ensure that the valuable information presented reaches as many men and fathers as possible.

Upon the conclusion of the masterclasses, there will be an award ceremony where participants will have the opportunity to win gifts generously provided by our business partners.

Minister’s Statement:

The Minister extends heartfelt congratulations to the Department of Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian Affairs for the successful inauguration of the “Just for Dads and Men Masterclass” program. The Minister is enthusiastic about supporting such initiatives and looks forward to the positive impact they will have on our community.

For further information, please feel free to contact Mr. Riegnald Arrindell, the project lead, at 5204315, or visit the community helpdesk from Monday to Friday between 8:30 AM and 12:30 PM. The helpdesk is located at Ocean Building, Union Road #88, Unit C (opposite ACE Mega Center).

We look forward to your participation and support in making this program a success.