Meeting between ECYS and NSI

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Cabinet of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS) met with the National Sports Institute (NSI) and its new Director Jisk Goslinga this week. The cabinet on behalf of the Minister of ECYS Lyndon Lewis.

The meeting focussed on the structure of the NSI, but particularly on the upgrading and maintenance of the sporting facilities. Specific attention was devoted to the Great Bay Sports auditorium, acquiring a new floor and installing air conditioning units in the building.

The and his cabinet is committed to seeing real progress on various stagnant matters that NSI has been trying to address for years. As such, follow-up meetings will be called as preparations are put in place to act decisively.