Air Canada Increases Flights to St. Maarten

GREAT BAY — Air Canada has announced a new Montreal – St. Maarten flight and a doubling of its existing twice weekly Toronto Pearson (YYZ), starting November 17, 2024.

Flight AC 1362, will leave Montreal (YUL) for St. Maarten at 10:15 am and arrive here at 3:55 pm, while the return flight AC1363 will depart St. Maarten at 4:55 pm to arrive Montreal at 8:55 pm. This new flight will use the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with a seating capacity of 169, out of which 16 are business class.

“This is good news for us,” said Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), who welcomed the announcement as a positive sign for what can be expected in terms of stay-over passengers in the coming high season.

The expansion means that Air Canada will operate five (5) flights to the island, the new Montreal route (on Sunday) and the Toronto route, which has been expanded to four, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, as per Air Canada’s 2024/2025 winter schedule.

In spite of the constraints regarding availability of aircraft, Air Canada’s performance evaluation has led to identifying potential room for growth into SXM.

“Although this is seasonal, we are going to do all within our power to ensure that the flights remain at the same levels beyond the winter season,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said.