Public Notice: Department of VROMI Infrastructure

Public Notice

The Department of VROMI Infrastructure in cooperation with MECYS the Department of Culture is announcing to all road users the following:

There will be a temporary road closure for the following event, the department of culture will be hosting its Annual Flag Day Celebration/ Patriotic School Parade on June 13th, 2024, in the district of Sucker Garden and on the grounds of the Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School.

The Patriotic School Parade will take place on the public road, beginning at the midpoint on the Sucker Garden Road across from Nicka Supermarket, heading towards Philipsburg, onto the Guana Bay Road turn right onto the Hope Estate Road and ends at the Genevieve de Weever Primary School.

The parade on the public road will start at 8:30 am and end at 9:30 am.

We are asking all road users to please follow instructions from security or road management during the parade.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, provisions will be made to redirect vehicles throughout the event. All motorists are kindly urged to adhere to this restriction for their safety and the safety of others.

To minimize disruptions, ordinary vehicular traffic is advised to utilize alternative routes or follow the designated detour during the proposed closure period.

VROMI

Infrastructure Management