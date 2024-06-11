Minister of VSA Engages in a Productive Week Focused on Mental Health Initiatives

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Minister of VSA had a very informative week, beginning with a virtual meeting with the NRPB and the World Bank to discuss an update of the progress and pending next steps needed to ensure a positive outcome for the Mental Health Project. This meeting was crucial in setting the direction for future initiatives aimed at improving mental health services in Sint Maarten.

Following the virtual discussions, the Minister of VSA Ms. Veronica Jansen-Webster, alongside the Minister of Finance Ms. Marinka Gumbs, participated in a comprehensive tour of the mental health clinic. Led by the Mental Health Director and staff, this tour provided the Ministers with significant insights into the current state of mental health services and underscored the importance of the Mental Health Project.

The tour highlighted the critical need for continued focus and investment in mental health services, providing the Ministers with a clearer understanding of the project’s status and the necessary steps to move forward. The experience reinforced the commitment to enhancing mental health care and ensuring the project’s success.

The Minister of VSA is dedicated to advancing mental health initiatives and looks forward to further collaboration with all stakeholders to improve mental health outcomes for the community of Sint Maarten.