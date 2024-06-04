Former Member of Parliament Claude Peterson to contest snap election with SAM party

PHILIPSBURG — Former Member of Parliament and Engineer, Claude ‘Chacho’ Peterson, has decided to run as a candidate in the upcoming snap elections on August 19th, 2024, with the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) led by former Member of Parliament and Minister, Frankie Meyers.

Former MP Chacho Peterson: “Frankie and I have kept in touch over the years since being in a parliamentary coalition together in 2018-2019. Frankie was always true to his word towards me and this created a bond based on mutual respect, a love for St. Maarten and a love for politics. Many times over the years we discussed him coming with a new political party under his leadership and I always committed that I would give my support to the party and be a candidate. So when I heard that he was ready to bring his new party, I was front and center to become part of this movement to better the lives of the St. Maarten people and put the country on the right path.”

After taking a break from politics Chacho worked in the private sector at the Belair Beach Hotel as a Float Officer and from September 2022 at the PJIA Project Management Unit as a Senior Project Coordinator.

Chacho: “Taking a break from politics while keeping up to date with current events in the last four years, I have been fortunate to work in the private sector in the two fields I am passionate about, which are the Tourism Sector and the Construction/Engineering sector. At Belair Beach hotel I was able to not only work alongside great colleagues but I was able to serve so many tourists who have been coming to our island for years. At PJIA, I have been able to contribute my years of experience in the construction sector to help advance the Reconstruction/Remodel Project funded by the Trust Fund and EIB loans which I supported/fought for in Parliament as an MP. For me it has been a pleasure to be part of the PJIA Team and get to interact with all the stakeholders that make sure the Gateway to our island stays open. PJIA will be the envy of the Caribbean once more and I am proud to say I am part of the team diligently working to make it happen.”

Former MP/Minister & Leader of the SAM party Franklin Meyers was quoted as saying: “SAM will be bringing a list of mature, competent and experienced candidates to serve the people. We welcome Chacho as part of the team to bring long overdue changes for our island. Sint Maarten needs serious people for these serious times.”

Claude ‘Chacho’ Peterson continued: “In the last 4 years, I have continued to monitor the developments in Government and Government Owned Companies. It is clear that self interest and politics have continued to be a roadblock to viable solutions being implemented. Our people are suffering for so long with GEBE outages while the Parliament and Council of Ministers continue to play politics. Do we always have to hit rock bottom before we are forced to do what is right for the people? As one who discusses daily with persons in our community, it is clear that our people are reaching a breaking point. St. Maarten Government and the Government Owned Companies are facing dire financial times which will require dedicated and solution-oriented leaders who can put the country above self and make tough decisions in the interest of the general public.

For this reason, I decided to contest the elections with SAM to bring mature, courageous and experienced leadership. I look forward to meeting and discussing with people on the campaign trail.

I invite St. Maarten people to feel free to contact me via my Facebook page and to follow the upcoming developments of the SAM party over the next few weeks.