Statement from URSM on MP Kevin Maingrette’s Withdrawal from Coalition

PHILIPSBURG – The board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) publicly expresses its profound disappointment following the decision by Member of Parliament, Mr. Kevin Maingrette, to withdraw his support from the governing coalition.

Mr. Maingrette’s recent actions starkly contradict his earlier public assurances, notably his commitment as outlined in his statements titled, “MP Elect Maingrette vows to remain steadfast in coalition. I will not be moved.” This reversal not only undermines his credibility but also poses a direct threat to the stability and progress of our nation.

Maingrette also informed the current coalition of the promises, offers, and gifts he claimed he would have received had he joined ranks with the opposition.

These offers were seemingly made by wealthy businessmen in Sint Maarten who over the years have interfered with government formation. The interference in our political system is classified as “undermining” to say the least.

The board views this move as motivated by personal interests rather than the collective welfare of St. Maarten, potentially stalling critical developmental initiatives. The formation of what appears to be a new coalition, based on this latest shift, seems to prioritize individual agendas over the urgent needs of our citizens.

At a time when unified leadership is crucial, we find this development both troubling and regressive. URSM remains committed to its vision of advancing St. Maarten’s future through cooperative governance and integrity.

We call on all members of Parliament to reaffirm their dedication to the electorate and to prioritize the nation’s progress over personal gain. URSM will continue to advocate for transparent and accountable leadership that genuinely reflects the aspirations of the people of St. Maarten.