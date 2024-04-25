Postal Services of Sint Maarten completes scquisition of Cpost International’s Operations

Sint Maarten, – Postal Services of Sint Maarten (PSS N.V.) completes the acquisition of Cpost International’s N.V.’s (Cpost) operations, to include PuntoMio, EuroMio, and MoneyGram services effective 25 March, 2024. This strategic move represents a significant milestone for PSS N.V., solidifying its position as a leading provider of postal and financial services in the region.



The integration of Cpost operations into PSS N.V. represents a significant advancement in international shipping solutions, offering customers in Sint Maarten improved convenience, efficiency, and affordability for their cross-border shipments.



Marinka Gumbs, Director of PSS N.V., expressed her enthusiasm with the acquisition, remarking, “I am thrilled to witness the realization of our efforts to finally reintegrate MoneyGram services at the post office. MoneyGram services provide a vital means of access for residents who may not have access to traditional banks or other financial institutions.”



Ms. Gumbs extended her gratitude to Mr. Jervhes Josephia, CEO of Cpost International N.V., for his collaborative approach and vision in initiating this partnership, recognizing the importance of exploring new initiatives in the postal and non-postal industry.

“We are also grateful to the people of Sint Maarten for their years of trust and support in Cpost,” commented Mr. Jervhes Josephia. “Our decision to collaborate with PSS N.V. reflects our commitment to serving our communities in the most efficient and customer-friendly manner possible. Through this strategic move, we are enhancing our services and ensuring continued excellence in postal and financial solutions.”



Ms. Gumbs concluded by reaffirming PSS’s commitment to excellence in service delivery, stating, “Postal Services Sint Maarten remains dedicated to providing top-notch service, and the launch of these new services underscores our commitment, meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers. We express gratitude for the continued support and loyalty of our customers and look forward to delivering excellent services.”