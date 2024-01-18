NOTICE TO RECLAIM IMPOUNDED AND CONFISCATED SCOOTERS

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) wishes to inform the public that, as part of our commitment to ensuring road safety and combating crime, several scooters have been impounded and confiscated in recent operations over the last’s months. The impoundments were a result of non-compliance with technical requirements for public road use or the absence of necessary documentation from riders or lacking the necessary documentation

Some of the scooters are currently held at the police station in Philipsburg, having been confiscations in connection with being reported stolen or involved in criminal activities.

KPSM is appealing to the rightful owners of these scooters to come forward and reclaim their vehicles. Owners are required to visit the police station in Philipsburg with the following documentation:

Proof of ownership (original purchase receipt, bill of sale,).

Valid insurance

Legal driver’s license.

Failure to reclaim confiscated scooters within a designated timeframe may result in further actions, including disposal of these vehicles. Therefore, it is crucial for owners to appear at the police station promptly.

Owners or individuals with information related to the rightful ownership of any impounded or confiscated scooter are encouraged to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22

KPSM remains committed to fostering a safe and law-abiding community and appreciates the cooperation of the public in this matter.