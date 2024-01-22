Governor appoints Dr. Nilda Arduin and Drs. Candia Joseph as informateurs

Harbour View – Governor Ajamu Baly requested Dr. Nilda Arduin and Drs. Candia Joseph RO EMIA to accept an assignment as informateurs, as a result of the outcome of the January 11, 2024 elections, the consultations held with the Governor from Friday January 12th to Monday January 15th and the preliminary agreement on political cooperation signed by the 8 elected members of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement, Democratic Party, Party for Progress and Nation Opportunity Wealth.

The Governor requested Dr. Arduin and Drs. Joseph to take the following points into account in research with various actors in and outside the Parliament of Sint Maarten regarding the formation of a government and the governing program to be implemented by that government: