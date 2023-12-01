“WE CAN CHANGE TOMORROW, BY INVESTING TODAY IN THE SAFETY OF WOMEN & GIRLS ”

Peridot Foundation states: “We are truly excited to welcome Mrs. Tomaro Pilgrim our guest speaker and her spouse Mr. Osrick Pelgrim to our shores.

Together with Ms. Zoya Hyman, psychologist, this year’s domestic violence awareness program will be a must event to attend. United Nation’s theme for 2023: UNITE! INVEST TO PREVENT VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN & GIRLS is a call for action”

“Our program will be held at the Los SanFernando’s event hall, located at the airport boulevard road#29 in Simpsonbay next to the Republic bank. Program commences at 8PM and concludes 9.30 PM.”

“The message is clear”, said President of Peridot Foundation Gracita Arrindell, “Societies must be proactive and invest more in programs and policies to create a safer place for all, especially for women and girls.

This joint effort achieves life changing and lasting results. It also means a chance for positive intergenerational improved quality of life.

Therefore we are most appreciative of the founders of Tomaro’s C.H.A.N.G.E ( TC) to accept our invitation to collaborate with our foundation to enlighten our audience on this subject matter”

Arrindell continues: “Peridot Foundation whole-heartedly shares the vision of Tomaro’s C.H.A.N.G.E which is the belief that ‘within every individual there is the potential to achieve greatness’.

Tomaro’s C.H.A.N.G.E. is a non-profit organization that provides behavioral and mental health therapy and support services to individuals, families, couples, and group therapeutic counseling addressing issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma, grief, and mood disorders. ‘TC’ also provides therapeutic counseling services to youth and adults. With a great focus on youth ‘TC’s organization includes a wonderful ‘YES’ program.

This ‘Yes’ program, as stated by the founders, ‘guarantees irrespective of the individuals financial situation all eligible youth up to age 23 services they need for wellness’.

I ask the question, when is the time to structurally expand our established programs to include such an opportunity for our youth in Sint Maarten?

Arrindell continued: “Mrs. Pilgrim experience spans over twenty years that include; internal strength building, parent/child relationship building, self-esteem/self-worth/self-care & assertiveness for the youth, teaching parent education, coping and management skills as it pertains to trauma/stress/depression/and anxiety, relationship issues, juvenile delinquency, grief, and meditation.

Equipped with a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in sociology, master’s degrees both in counseling and human services. She holds a LMSW (license master’s social worker) and is a HS-BCP (Human Services Board-Certified Practitioner).

Gracita concludes: “as stated previously, our exciting and informative program line –up features not only our two formidable speakers Mrs. Tomaro Pilgrim and Ms. Zoya Hyman our popular young psychologist who is equally excited to continue her thought provoking messages with our audience.

Our program includes a stellar performance by students of Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts as well as an element of surprise.

‘Creating Healing Answers & Necessary Guidance for Excellence’ is the motto of Tomaro’s C.H.A.N.G.E. Let us do just that, starting today.