United Sint Maarten Party: Sint Maarten Day message One people one nation one destiny

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As we celebrate our unique qualities on this 64th St. Martin day, and in honor of the motivation of Dr. Claude Wathey and Dr. Hubert Petit, we implore our people to not only celebrate their strength and resilience, but in-vision a St. Martin that we can all be proud of. It is our responsibility to further create a history that our children and ancestors can be proud of.

For it is the blood and sweat of those same ancestors from which our freedoms and privileges are derived. As a proud and resilient people we have the authority and ability to no right from wrong and good from bad. As citizens we are obligated to embrace the traditions and unique qualities instilled in us by our four fathers and mothers, ensuring that they are passed on from generation to generation. For it is from these qualities that our strength and resilience were derived.

Let it never be said that St. Martin and her people have become anything less than what those that came before us sacrificed and fought for. We are them and they are us, proud, resilient and undeterred in our love for this country. Let no man, woman, situation or influence persuade you that our sweet St. Maarten land is not worth fighting for, because “History is always written by the winners.

When two cultures clash, the loser is obliterated, and the winner writes the history books. Books, which glorify their own cause and disparage the conquered foe.” Dan Brown

The United Sint Maarten Party would like to wish the citizens of both side French and Dutch of the island a Happy Sint Maarten Day.