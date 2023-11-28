 JULIAN ROLLOCKS JR EMPOWERS WOMEN ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Sucker Garden, St. Maarten — URSM candidate #9 Mr. Julian Rollocks Jr has always been a staunch supporter of local entrepreneurship and the economic empowerment of the people of St. Maarten. In October, he put his entrepreneurial expertise to good use by offering a beautician and cosmetics workshop to more than 100 women with young professional Makayla Peterson at his headquarters in Sucker Garden.

The workshop, which culminated on the 24th of November, consisted of 15 sessions of cosmetic care and makeup application classes. The workshop offered the participants a golden opportunity to boost self-confidence and to visualize entrepreneurship as a viable means of making residual income.

During the six week workshop, Mr. Rollocks Jr, continually encouraged the participants to enhance their knowledge and skills gained at the workshop to focus on one day becoming employers rather than employees. The economic empowerment of over 100 women demonstrates that Mr. Rollocks Jr, continues to be a man of action who sincerely cares for the betterment of the citizens of St. Maarten.

After a prior successful I.T. initiative whereby citizens were offered free computer classes, this workshop is yet another community initiative that Mr. Rollocks Jr. has organized with the ultimate goal of teaching our citizens about the importance of upgrading themselves economically, as well as, financially. Julian Rollocks jr would like to thank Ms Makayla Peterson and her family for the support by bringing this vision into reality.