… TROPICAL STORM TAMMY APPROACHINGTHE LEEWARDS…

…A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN…

…A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN…

At 11pm the center of tropical storm Tammy was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 57.1 West or about 495 miles southeast of St. Maarten.

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (172 km/h). A gradual turn to the northwest with a reduction in speed is forecast on Friday, and this motion should continue through Saturday. A more northward motion is forecast to begin Saturday night or Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the

Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday, and then move north of the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday Its closest point is expected to be approximately 70 miles east northeast of St. Maarten on Sunday.

Gradual strengthening is expected to begin on Friday and continue into this weekend. Tammy is forecast to be at or near hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands Friday night and Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: This system could produce total rain accumulation of 4 to 8 inches (with maximum amounts of 12 inches) over the region. This rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms and could produce flash flooding and rock falls. Flood Advisory/warning will be issued if necessary.

WIND: Tropical storm force winds are likely to begin on St. Maarten late Friday.

SEAS: Sea conditions will gradually deteriorate. Small craft advisory will remain in effect and may be upgraded to warnings.

Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast should make the necessary preparations to protect life and property.

The public should remain alert, continue preparations, and monitor the updates from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management.

Next Bulletin: 5:15am Friday 20th October 2023

FORECASTER: Craig

A Special Weather Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause general inconvenience or public concern (requiring the attention and action of emergency authorities) and cannot adequately be described in a regular weather forecast.

A Small Craft Advisory announces that the sea will likely become rough today or is already occurring. A Flash Flood Alert/Advisory announces that heavy rainfall will occur today or is already occurring. Tropical Storm a cyclone with sustained winds between 34-63 knots (39-73 mph).

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible somewhere within the warning area within 48 hours.