Rotary Sunset Installs 2023-2024 Board 

Orient Bay, St. Martin– The members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset celebrated an auspicious moment as they held their 2023-2024 Board Installation Ceremony at Coco Beach Restaurant on Saturday, August 19th, 2023. Distinguished guests, such as the Past District Governor, Mr. Louis Wever, and his wife Rotarian Amanda Wever, Assistant Governor and Club member Elisia Lake and well-wishers gathered at the restaurant to share and engage in what was called a night of fellowship. The evening was filled with various special moments that made this event an unforgettable one.

Assistant Governor Elisia Lake proudly re-installed Rotarian Kimberley Duzong as the club’s President for the new Rotary year 2023-2024. Despite having to fulfill this role for a second year, President Kimberley took the helm with excitement to execute her task to her fullest potential with the assistance of her board and club members. Shortly after that, with the help of Assistant Governor Elisia Lake, the new board was installed, and President Kimberley Duzong affix the lapel pins on the collar of the board members.

The new installed board consists of: President Kimberley Duzong, President-Elect /Secretary Franklyn Salomons, Vice-President Alex Pierre, Treasurer Ahisha Nunes, Sergeant at Arms Fabiana Beauperthuy-Richardson, Youth Service Chair Charna Pompier, Service Projects Chair Jade Maccow, Membership Chair Sherbert Arrindell, Rotary Foundation Chair Marilyn Clarke, Public Image Chair Sabrina Vrutaal, Club Administration Chair Jason James, Fundraising Chair Patrice Gumbs, Disaster Relief Chair Linaisa Mardemborough, and Wellness Chair Michelette Rogers-Boasman.

The dynamic emcees for the evening were Ms. Luciana Raspail and Mr. Charles Rollan, who kept the audience entertained and involved. Other highlights of the evening included Kenyo Baly dominating the crowd with a beautiful rendition of the St. Maarten Song, followed by Rotarian Fabiana Beauperthuy-Richardson known as Just A Rose singing her groovy song “Match Me Energy”. Thereafter, Vice-President Alex Pierre highlighted the club’s signature projects that have made significant changes in our community, such as Reach One Feed One; the donation of maternity baskets; and Reading Slumber Fun, just to name a few.

During the evening, President Kimberley Duzong highlighted 21 chartered members of the club and thanked them for their continuous efforts and dedication towards the club. She also awarded several persons who displayed outstanding commitment throughout the Rotary year with the President’s Awards in areas that included the Fellowship Award, which was given to Rtn. Franklyn Salomons; Service Above Self Award, which was given to Rtn. Elisia Lake; Board Member of the Year Award, which was given to Jason James; and Rotarian of the Year Award, which was given to Sabrina Vrutaal.

To conclude the evening, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset had several raffle prizes that were donated by businesses in the community. The funds raised from the raffles will be used to assist with the club’s service projects throughout the year. Lastly, we partied and fellowshipped to the songs and performance of Matthew Nicoise known as LYTE.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30pm. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.