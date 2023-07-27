Management of Milton Peters College (MPC) would like to inform all parents/guardians of its students the following:

MPC will have an introduction program from August 9, 2023 through August 11, 2023.

During the introduction week classes will start at 7:30 am and end at 1:25 pm.

See below the schedule of the introduction days.

The following students will have to report to school on the following dates:

Date Classes Departments Wednesday August 9, 2023 Only the 1st formers HV 1 TKL 1 CCSLC 1 PKL/PBL 1 Thursday August 10, 2023 Only the lower forms HV 1, 2 & Havo3 & Vwo3 TKL 1 & 2 CCSLC 1, 2 & 3 PKL/PBL 1 & 2 Friday August 11, 2023 Only forms 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 students And all form 1 students for Sports day! H/V 2, Havo 3, 4 & 5 Vwo 3, 4, 5 & 6 TKL 2,3 & 4 PKL 2,3 & 4 CCSLC 2 & 3, CSEC 4 & 5 HV1, CCSLC1 & TKL/PKL/PBL1

Note:

Please note that during the introduction week books can only be picked up after 1:25pm.

Normal classes will resume for all students at Milton Peters College on Monday August 14, 2023 according to the schedule.

Please be informed that students are required to wear the school uniform, and during gym classes, the gym uniform. The MPC uniforms can be obtained by 0-14 Kids, located on the A.J.C. Brouwer Road in Cay Hill.

Opening hours: Monday through Saturday from 9am to 6pm and on Sundays from 9:30am to 1pm.

Note:

With the uniform, allowed are closed-toe shoes (black) or sneakers.

Color sneakers: solid black, solid white or a combination of black and white. NO OTHER COLOR or COLOR COMBINATION ALLOWED!