Rotary Sunset Donates Maternity Gift Baskets to Maternité Active Saint Martin Association

MARIGOT, ST. MARTIN – In recognition of the Maternal Child Health month, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated 50 maternity gift baskets to the Maternité Active Saint Martin Association for vulnerable new mothers and babies.

Rotary makes high-quality health care available to vulnerable mothers and children throughout the world so they can live longer and grow stronger. Rotary clubs around the world help to expand access to quality care, so mothers and children everywhere can have the same opportunities for a healthy future. An estimated 3.1 million children die each year because of malnutrition, inadequate health care, and poor sanitation, all of which can be prevented.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset contacted the Maternité Active Saint Martin Association in efforts to provide assistance to their maternal ward. The club was presented with the proposal to donate maternity gift baskets, a program that was initiated several years ago, but gradually decreased over the past years. Health care professionals at the Maternité Active Saint Martin accepted the partnership with Rotary Sunset and provided a list of recommended items essential for newborn babies and mothers.

Through the kind sponsorship of Ms. Alicia Liverpool and members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, 50 baskets were prepared and presented to the maternity ward at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital. The maternity baskets contained items such as baby onesies, baby wet wipes, baby diapers, baby bath washes, baby lotions, rash creams, pacifiers, bibs, breast pads, sanitary pads, wash cloths, receiving blankets, and towels.

“One of Rotary’s areas of focus is supporting mothers and children worldwide. It is a great honor to be able to support mothers through pregnancy, labor and newborn baby care. With this kind gesture of providing a maternity basket to expecting mothers gives them the sense of an emotional comfort and reassurance,” Service Projects Chair Lucrecia Lake stated.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed towards this initiative. A special thanks is also extended to the Management and Staff of the Maternité Active Saint Martin Association for granting us this opportunity and for their cooperation and assistance in the execution of the project.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30pm. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.