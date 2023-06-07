HOME Foundation Proudly Sponsors “Test Your Skills” Invitational Boxing Event

A Tribute to Louis Gibs and Alfonso Blijden

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — HOME (Helping Others Mean Everything) Foundation, a dedicated sponsor and supporter of community and sport initiatives, proudly sponsored the exhilarating “Test Your Skills Event” held this past weekend (Saturday June 3rd) at the Sports Auditorium. This remarkable evening of boxing brilliance served as a tribute to the legacies of Alfonso Blijden and Louis Gibs, leaving spectators entertained, impressed and hungry for more.

The “Test Your Skills Event” brought together a powerhouse lineup of talented boxers from Antigua, Curacao, Anguilla, Aruba, and St. Martin. This gathering of super talent showcased the true essence of the sport and the unwavering dedication of the athletes in St. Maarten and the Caribbean.

The main event featured an electrifying clash between St. Maarten’s own Malcolm Philips and Jaybon Dania from Curacao. These exceptional athletes engaged in a fierce battle that had the crowd on the edge of their seats, witnessing a display of skill, courage, and sportsmanship that will be remembered for years to come. The “Test Your Skills Event” was an absolute treat for boxing enthusiasts, leaving no doubt that the sport has a bright future on the island.

As a proud sponsor of the event, HOME Foundation recognizes the immense potential of boxing as a prevalent sport on St. Maarten. It represents a tremendous opportunity to enhance sports tourism, attracting visitors from around the world to witness the remarkable athleticism on display. By supporting the St. Maarten National Boxing Federation and events like the “Test Your Skills Event,” HOME Foundation takes an active role in fostering the growth of local athletes and establishing St. Maarten as a premier sports destination.

Francisco Lacroes, Founder of HOME Foundation, expressed his pride and commitment, stating, “As a sponsor of the ‘Test Your Skills Event,’ we are honored to contribute to the showcase of exceptional boxing talent we have on the island and in the Caribbean as well as the celebration of Alfonso Blijden and Louis Gibs enduring legacies. This event continues our dedicated efforts to assist with the development of sports on the island and provide opportunities for local athletes to excel. We firmly believe in the transformative power of sports, and through this event, we hope to inspire individuals to pursue their athletic dreams and more organizations to support our local sports clubs, federations and events.”

“The HOME Foundation extends its sincerest appreciation to all participants, organizers, and supporters of the “Test Your Skills Event.” Together, we celebrate the success of this unforgettable evening and look forward to the continued growth of boxing and sports on St. Maarten. We want to extend a special congratulations to all our local boxers; Malcolm Phillips, Daguil Gre, Max Langdon, Richard Josue, Dantana Lambert and Michael Emmanuel. Your passion, skill, and determination were evident in every round, and you made the event truly unforgettable. Your performance was a testament to the talent and potential that exists within the local boxing community” Lacroes concluded.