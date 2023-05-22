Statia Saba St. Maarten Basketball Tournament Concludes with Thrilling Matches

Philipsburg — The SXMNBA presented the Statia | Saba | St. Maarten Basketball Tournament, showcasing exceptional talent from U11, U13, U15, and U17 basketball teams, this tournament brought together young athletes from Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Saint Martin, creating an atmosphere at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium of intense competition and camaraderie.

Organized with precision and enthusiasm by the sporting authorities of Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Martin, and St. Maarten, this tournament aimed to foster a sense of unity, sportsmanship, and mutual respect among the participating islands. From May 19 to 21, the courts reverberated with the passion, skill, and determination of these young athletes, leaving spectators in awe and cheering for their favorite teams.

The tournament featured the crème de la crème of U11, U13, U15, and U17 basketball talent from each island. Meticulously trained and prepared, these young players showcased their athleticism, strategic prowess, and teamwork throughout the tournament, making every match a spectacle to behold. The competitive spirit was palpable as teams from Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Saint Martin battled fiercely for victory.

This tournament not only highlighted the remarkable basketball talent within the region but also promoted cultural exchange, friendship, and cooperation among the islands. It provided a platform for these young athletes to learn from one another, fostering bonds that transcend the boundaries of competition. The Statia, Saba, St. Maarten Basketball Tournament exemplified the power of sports in uniting communities and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

The successful conclusion of this tournament would not have been possible without the combined efforts of the organizing committee SXMNBA, Diker Sports Training Academy, Child Focus Foundation, French Quarter Phoenicks Basketball Team, Thunderz LS/GC, Sandy Ground Pelicans Basketball Team, SXM Sports Mouvement, coaches, referees, and volunteers who dedicated their time and energy to ensure its success. Their commitment to promoting youth sports and providing a memorable experience for all involved was truly commendable.

As the final whistle blew and the games concluded, the tournament left a lasting impact on participants and spectators alike. The Statia, Saba, St. Maarten Basketball Tournament will be remembered as a remarkable celebration of talent, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of sportsmanship.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the teams for their outstanding performances and applaud their dedication and commitment. The organizers express their gratitude to the players, coaches, officials, and the community for their support and participation.

FRIDAY MAY 19TH GAME SCORES

11u Saba 11 vs 14 Phoenicks

11u Pelicans 4 vs 20 Statia

13u Statia 17 vs 42 Phoenicks

13u Saba 11 vs 26 Thunderz

15u Statia 33 vs 39 SXM Sports Mouvment

17u Statia 49 vs 31 Phoenicks

SATURDAY MAY 20TH GAME SCORES

11u Saba 11 vs 27 Phoenicks

11u Saba 19 vs 22 Statia

13u Saba 11 vs 35 Statia

13u Statia 17 vs 41 Phoenicks

15u Statia 39 vs 41 SXM Sports Mouvment

17u Statia 42 vs 37 SXM Sports Mouvment

SUNDAY MAY 21ST GAME SCORES

11u Statia 10 vs 26 Phoenicks

11u Saba 24 vs 7 Pelicans

13u Statia 28 vs 22 Thunderz

13u Saba 13 vs 41 Phoenicks

15u Statia 22 vs 26 SXM Sports Mouvment

17u Statia 27 vs 36 SXM Sports Mouvment

You can contact us at +1(721)520-2151, email sxmnba@gmail.com You can find all our social media info via www.linktr.ee/sxmnba