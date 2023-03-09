Sundial School staff enjoy 6th annual Retreat in Saba

PHILISPURG, Sint Maarten — Sundial School staff went on their 6th annual retreat with their School Coach on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The Retreat started after the passing of Hurricane Irma to facilitate teachers and staff of Sundial School strengthening interpersonal connections. The yearly activity is highly anticipated and facilitated by the School Coach who plans and organizes this annual event.

The Retreat this year went to Saba on the Edge ferry!

On hand to bid staff a good day, were ORCO Bank’s Branch Manager Judy King and Orco Bank’s Junior Officer Aldith Williams. Orco Bank is one of the largest contributors to this Retreat, and King pledged to continue supporting initiatives that target not only school children, but teachers, education staff, their mental well-being, and promotion of team-building in the workplace.

On hand to welcome Sundial staffers upon arrival at the Saba pier were: Saba Comprehensive School Director Anton Hermans and Principal Jessica Besselink, who generously allowed the use of their beautiful gym for the morning session, after staffers enjoyed some refreshments in their cafeteria.

The idea was that Sundial and Saba Comprehensive form and nurture a partnership seeing as how their schools run similar programs. Hermans and Besselink welcomed Sundial staff, who thanked them again with a rousing ovation.

Although the time was short, after team-building exercises at Saba Comprehensive school, staff had lunch at Island Flava restaurant, and a quick tour of the island capped off the event before returning to the Pier for the trip back to St. Maarten.

Sundial School would like to thank SVOBE, ORCO Bank, and the following businesses, establishments and individuals that contributed to this event.

Port St. Maarten; TelEm; Windward Islands Bank; Motorworld; Xavier Jewellers; It’s Time SXM; Ardwell Irion; Lisette Rilley; Carl and Son; Winair; Travel Planners; Shoppers Stop; Island Real Estate. Special mention goes to Fiel Efenio of Driven Media for the photography and videography.

The theme for this year’s Coach Retreat was: “Strengthening connections: We are all linked”

The Coach Day Retreat is exclusively for Sundial School staff. For more pictures and updates go to their Instagram page: school_coach_lejuez or for any inquiries or suggestions, contact the School Coach directly at Corinne.Lejeuz@svobe.org or corinne.lejuez@svobeschools.sx.