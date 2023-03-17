Leader of UP party and member of Parliament Rolando Brison arrested for taking “BROWN SACK”

Public Prosecutor Office Press Release:

Member of Parliament arrested for bribery

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Criminal Investigation Team RST arrested a Member of Parliament of Sint Maarten. In addition, searches were conducted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate RC at the suspect’s residence and his workplace at the Parliament Building in Sint Maarten.

The arrest and the house searches took place in connection with a criminal investigation called “Lissabon” where the suspicion is that the Member of Parliament took bribes and abused his position. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests or searches are not ruled out.

The “Lissabon” investigation is being conducted by RST under the direction of the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Central Team focuses on a specialized approach to combat corruption and subversive crimes.