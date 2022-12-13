Shooting in Dutch Quarter and Man dies after fall

Shooting in Dutch Quarter

DUTCH QUARTER, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — A man is now serious, but stable condition after he was shot by an unknown assailant in Dutch Quarter. The French national is being treated at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital.

Police dispatch was notified about the victim after he showed up at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) with a gunshot wound to him abdomen.

When question by Police at SMMC, the victim said he was dropped off by a friend at the medical center.

Information from this apparent shooting incident is not very clear. What is known up to now is one person was shot in Dutch Quarter between 10:00 pm and 11: 00 pm on December 9, 2022.

Detectives and Forensic were on the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing in this case. Police appeal to public to provide any information that may assist with the investigation related to this incident.

KPSM is also requesting the public to remain vigilant as we have notice a spike in these kind of incidents.

Man dies after fall

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — A man has passed away at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) after a fall on Saturday.

Based on video footage of the one-person incident on Cannegieter Street, the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM, in consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM, has determined that the death was a result of an accident involving only the victim.

No further investigation will be conducted in this matter.

KPSM and OM SXM express condolences to the family of the deceased and wish them much strength in this time of bereavement.