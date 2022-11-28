Ritz-Carlton Yacht Evrima makes Inaugural Call to Port St. Maarten

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection company superyacht Evrima made its inaugural call on Sunday to Port St. Maarten where Captain Duncan and crew were greeted and welcomed by the Acting Minister of Tourism and Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Hon. Omar Ottley, and port management with the traditional exchange of plaques and pleasantries.

The debut of the Evrima, the first of three custom-built yachts, marks a significant moment for the Ritz-Carlton iconic hospitality brand as it makes its foray into the luxury yachting space. Port St. Maarten is proud to be a part of this debut.

This is the first ever next generation of superyacht of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection brand, and Luxury Caribbean Cruises from Port St. Maarten to Barbados with unique opportunities for pre and post vacation days on the Friendly Island. 295 passengers embarked on Sunday for their cruise.

Superyacht Evrima measuring 190-meters features 149 suites, all with private terraces that can accommodate up to 298 passengers. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s commitment to sustainable practices implies that the superyachts will be designed with advanced environmental features and technologies to minimize ecological impact.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will expand its fleet with two additional vessels in 2024 (Ilma) and 2025 (Luminara). The new vessels will be constructed by the shipyard, Chantiers de l’ Atlantique in Sant-Nazaire, France, with an option for additional vessels in the future.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection combines the luxury lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton® and the casual freedom of a yachting vacation, with voyages on three custom-built superyachts. As with The Ritz-Carlton® on land, each yacht will feature personalized service, elevated dining, and luxury amenities, including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and dedicated space for Ritz Kids. Stopping at both intimate and signature ports of call, most voyages will range from seven to 10 nights with no two journeys alike. The yachts are also available for private charter.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. currently operates more than 100 hotels in 34 countries and territories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc.