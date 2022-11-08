MHF Hosts Boot Camp session for Clients at the Daycare Facility.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — November 4th, 2022- Mental Health Foundation recently held its first Boot Camp Event for the clients at its Daycare Treatment Center hosted by Fitness Attitude. Clients were treated to a brief information session on the skills and tools needed in order to optimize brain health before partaking in a 60 minute boot camp training routine where fitness trainer Dalton provided a splash of humor and kept everyone motivated.

Physical activity training releases chemicals like endorphins and serotonin that can improve one’s mood; in addition to helping reduce any feelings of loneliness and isolation. Practicing mindfulness while involved in some form of psychical activity pumps blood to the brain, which can help you to think more clearly; increases the size of the hippocampus (the part of the brain responsible for memory) and helps protect your brain against injury and disease while improving one’s mental health.

For more information on the services offered by the Mental Health Foundation please visit the website www.mhf.sx or telephone # +1-721-542-1677. Fitness Attitude is located at UNIT 3 WELL ROAD 9 COLE BAY, JOBCO COMPLEX or telephone #+1721-522-0581.