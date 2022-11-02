Fun Quartets: The World Cup Edition Collect the cards and win a car in Fun Miles end-of-year campaign

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — It’s become a tradition: a fun prize fest at the end of the year, presented by Fun Miles and partners. This time, it’s all about the classic game quartets, combined with a timely soccer theme. Cardholders who shop at participating partners will collect Fun Quartets cards. They will glue these to the free gameboard to play for the grand prizes: a free year of operational lease from Real Auto on a Suzuki Ignis GL, Toyota Hilux PreRunner and Chevrolet Colorado LS, as well as one year of free Pizza from Domino’s and 100,000 Fun Miles from Windward Islands Bank!

On top of this, there is also a new innovative way to win: Fun Quartets cards come with a unique code that enables players to win instant prizes in the Scratch & Score game on funmiles.net, which requires them to pass the digital keeper. The instant prizes that can be won this way, can be redeemed at the partners immediately. This campaign will run until January 12, 2023.

How do you play Fun Quartets?

On the game board, players will glue four complete series of four cards each. One of these must be a main sponsor series, for example from Kooyman. Once completed, the board is to be deposited in the raffle bin at the partners for a chance to win a grand prize. Of course, the cards can also be used to play a fun game of quartets with family and friends. It’s fun to collect the twelve quartets series and keep them in the special collector’s box (available at Fun Miles Road Shows while supplies last).

Bonus: Scratch & Score online, with Golden Ball prizes and more

Besides the grand prizes, cardholders can win extra prizes online by entering the scratch codes from their Fun Quartets cards on funmiles.net. With a winning code, the ball will go into the goal, yielding great prizes like bonus miles, discounts, and special Golden Ball prizes like a Samsung A23 smartphone from FLOW. The more you shop, the more cards and codes you’ll receive, vastly increasing your chances.

Discover it all on funmiles.net

The online game, the rules and a full list of prizes can be found on funmiles.net.

About Fun Miles

Fun Miles is Bonaire’s largest and most popular customer reward program. Cardholders are always enjoying special offers, fun promotions and prize campaigns. Those who do not want to miss out are highly recommended to follow Fun Miles on social media, visit funmiles.net and download the convenient free mobile app.

More information?

Please contact Fun Miles customer service via WhatsApp on +5999 560 3300 or visit funmiles.net or facebook.com/funmilessintmaarten

Main sponsors on St. Maarten

WIB, ENNIA, Kooyman, FLOW, Real Auto, and SOL Simpson Bay, SOL Causeway, Benu-Da, PetroPlus, Landsloterij and Jetair