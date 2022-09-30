Update on Governor’s transition events

HARBOUR VIEW — As part of the transition process in honor of the service of the outgoing Governor, drs. Eugene Holiday, and of the welcoming of the incoming Governor, Mr. Ajamu Baly, His Excellency Governor Holiday will meet with the youth and the elderly this week.

On Friday, September 30, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., the Youth Parliament under the leadership of Mrs. Connie Francis-Gumbs has organized a special event: ‘A Conversation with the Youth’. A total of 36 youths representing different layers of Sint Maarten’s society and various schools have been invited to discuss matters pertinent to the youth and Sint Maarten with His Excellency the Governor. One of the main questions that will pass the revue is the idea how each person individually and the youth collectively can contribute to the further development of Sint Maarten. The youth are also able to ask any questions befitting for the Governor related to his 12 years in service and his upcoming departure. The event will be hosted at the Government Administration Building in meeting rooms 1 and 2 on the ground floor. Interested persons are welcome to witness the youth in their interaction with the Governor.

Joined by his wife, Mrs. Marie Louise Holiday, His Excellency will be visiting some of the senior citizens of Sint Maarten. On Friday, September 30, the visit to the Golden Age Foundation Home away from Home, led by Mrs. Patricia Flanders, is scheduled. On Saturday, October 1, the International Day of the Elderly, an event is organized by the St. Maarten Recreational Foundation and Meals on Wheels led by Mrs. Mary Bryson to which the Governor and Mrs. Holiday were invited to. Both foundations cater for, among others, the senior’s nutritional needs by providing regular meals at various intervals during the week.

The Governor’s Transition Committee that has been installed, comprising of the Director of the Cabinet of the Governor, the Secretary General of Parliament, and the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, continue with the coordination of various other activities. On Tuesday, October 4, there will be a special meeting of the Council of Ministers to bid Governor Holiday farewell. The following day on Wednesday, October 5, a solemn meeting of Parliament will take place where Governor Holiday will deliver his farewell address to the population. The meeting on Wednesday will be preceded by a church service at the Philipsburg Methodist Church at 9:00 a.m., which will be open to the public. Invited guests and the public should be present no later than 8:30 a.m.

On Saturday, October 8, the public can personally bid their farewell during a ‘Meet and Greet’ at the Emilio Wilson Park from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 9 has been reserved to display a series of videos highlighting the last weeks of His Excellency in office, which includes the different events hosted throughout the Kingdom and by the neighboring French Saint Martin in honor of his farewell. The video presentation will be climaxed with an exclusive interview hosted by Mr. Cedric Peterson of the Department of Communication with His Excellency Governor Holiday and Mrs. Holiday. Further details on the upcoming activities are forthcoming.