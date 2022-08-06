Fever and rash cases under investigation

~𝑆𝑎𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑒𝑒 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑛 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑟𝑒𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝐵𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑥 𝑀𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝐶𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑒 𝑖𝑛 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑎 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑁𝑒𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑎 𝑏𝑖𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑟𝑢𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑛𝑝𝑜𝑥, 𝑚𝑜𝑛𝑘𝑒𝑦𝑝𝑜𝑥 ~
ORANJESTAD, St. Eustatius – Three children who reported to the Queen Beatrix Medical Centre in Statia with fever and skin rashes have been asked to remain in isolation while the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation carries out tests in a bid to rule out chickenpox and monkeypox.
The three have been swabbed and the samples have been sent to the Netherlands for testing. The results are expected in one to two weeks.
“Although the symptoms of the children have not been confirmed, we are kindly asking the general public to stay vigilant,” added Dr. Baboe-Kalpoe, who also appealed to Statians not to panic.
With the number of cases continuing to grow in countries that have not historically reported monkeypox, the World Health Organization recently declared it a public health emergency of international concern.
As of 2 August, there were 25,391 cases in 83 countries – 25,047 in 76 countries that have not historically reported the virus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the Caribbean, cases have been reported in the Dominican Republic (3) and Jamaica (2), while the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Venezuela have each had one case.
Shanna Mercera-Gibbs, prevention worker at the Public Health Prevention Clinic, is advising anyone displaying symptoms to isolate and to contact the Public Health Prevention Clinic at 318-2891 or the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation at 318-2211.