Fever and rash cases under investigation

As of 2 August, there were 25,391 cases in 83 countries – 25,047 in 76 countries that have not historically reported the virus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the Caribbean, cases have been reported in the Dominican Republic (3) and Jamaica (2), while the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Venezuela have each had one case.