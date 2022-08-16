Continuation urgent Public meeting of Parliament regarding the tendering and awarding process of the garbage collection contracts

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

This urgent Public meeting, which was adjourned on June 29, 2022, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 15.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) will be present.

The agenda point is:

The Final Report of the Ombudsman regarding tendering and awarding process of the garbage collection contracts 2021-2026 (IS/1103/2021-2022 dated June 28, 2022)

Members of Parliament, M.D. Gumbs, C.T. Emmanuel, S.A. Wescot-Williams and R.A. Peterson requested this meeting.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament