Continuation urgent Public meeting of Parliament regarding advice of the Council of Advice concerning article 50, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Constitution

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on Wednesday August 24, 2022, 2022.

The Public meeting, which was adjourned on July 13, 2022, due to a lack of quorum and was scheduled for August 12, 2022 but was postponed and will now take place on Wednesday at 10.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Advice request advice Council of Advice regarding article 50, paragraphs 2 and 3, of the Constitution

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.